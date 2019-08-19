Monday, 19 August 2019

Pledges on pollution

RESIDENTS of Watlington have pledged to help reduce air pollution.

They were asked to make resolutions by the parish council as part of Clean Air Month in June.

They responded with pledges including to grow more vegetables, to work an extra day at home, to use public transport whenever possible and to air the house twice daily.

Watlington is a designated air quality management area due to the pollution problem caused by heavy goods lorry drivers using the town as a “rat run”.

The most beneficial, imaginative or successful pledge was judged to be from Leo Pesci, who has been taking the Tube into the centre of London rather than driving and working from home when possible.

He won a family ticket to the Living Forest in Newbury from the council.

