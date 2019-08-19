Monday, 19 August 2019

A-boards on agenda

HENLEY councillors are to discuss the number of business A-boards in the town.

It comes after an unofficial count found almost 80 in the town centre.

Frank Browne, from Rotherfield Greys, told a town council meeting that he had recorded 76 boards in the four main streets.

He said: “Quite a number do obstruct the pavement. While I recognise the balance has to be made between the promotion of businesses and shops there has to be consideration of pedestrians and visitors.”

Mayor Ken Arlett said that if he had a business he would want an A-board but added: “Some of them have got two or three and that is totally unacceptable.

“I think we have the authority to move them.”

The issue will be discussed by the town and community committee.

