850 take part in Henley to Marlow swim

MORE than 850 swimmers took part in the ninth 14km Thames Marathon from Henley to Marlow.

They set off from Leander Club in 10 waves with each group wearing different coloured swim hats.

The fastest swimmers began arriving at Higginson Park downstream in Marlow less than three hours later.

Haydn Burke, from Surrey, finished first in a time of two hours and 48 minutes, followed by Vicky Cunningham, from Cheshire, in two hours and 51 minutes and Andrew Browning a few seconds later.

The event was organised by Henley Swim and featured competitors from around the world, including 82-year-old Kirby Drawbaugh, from America, who was celebrating his birthday.

Henry Bell, from Peppard, finished the race in three hours and 52 minutes. The 19-year-old, who was part of a relay team that swam the Channel last month in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society, said: “The first bit was quite tiring — I think I just had an off day.

“The best bit was towards the end. That was fun because we were about to get out and it was all over. People were cheering on the bank — it was amazing.

“Quite a few people I knew were swimming or helping. It was fun to see them helping.”

When Henry reached the finish line, event co-organsier Jeremy Laming announced it on a microphone, saying: “Here comes Henry Bell, the local celebrity.”

Henry said: “People were laughing — in a nice way of course.”

Many of the swimmers were raising money for charities, including Mind, CoppaFeel!, Henley Music School, African Outreach, Parkinson’s UK, the Chiltern Centre, Sue Ryder, Camp Mohawk and the Army Veterans Charity.

Triathlete and competitive swimmer Sophie Etheridge swam the 2018 event to raise money for a racing wheelchair after being involved in a road accident.

She now has the chair, partly because of the generosity of people at last year’s event, so she returned and completed the course in under five hours.

The final swimmer was Raj Pol, from Nottingham, who finished in seven hours and 58 minutes.

He was cheered on through the final 50m by supporters and volunteers on the bank.

Co-organiser Tom Kean said: “It’s great fun watching so many people challenging themselves and seeing the relief and effort at the end is what it’s all about — it’s that sense of achievement.”