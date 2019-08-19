Jill’s tasty lesson

I’M delighted to share more good news about Jill Hall, who inspired the Henley Heroes Awards.

Last week, I told you about her family holiday in Newquay which she was given as a reward for her contributions to community life.

Now the 58-year-old kitchen supervisor at Trinity Primary School has been invited to sharpen her culinary skills at the Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat’ Saisons hotel and restaurant near Great Milton.

She will be taking part in a workshop run by Gary Jones, executive head chef at Le Manoir, which is run by celebrity chef Raymond Blanc and has held two Michelin stars for more than 35 years.

She is one of two school cooks from Oxfordshire who were chosen to take part under the Host a Chef initiative run by school catering firm LACA.

I’m sure the Trinity pupils are in for a treat when she returns!