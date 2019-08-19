Monday, 19 August 2019

Crossing call

A REQUEST for a new zebra crossing in King’s Road, Henley, will be considered by Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority.

A resident of Baronsmead has asked for the crossing from his street to Ravenscoft Road to protect people crossing the road from speeding drivers.

The town council has said this may not be possible due to the bends in the road and the loss of parking spaces.

