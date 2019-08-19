Crossing call

DOES John Howell know something we don’t? A ... [more]
Monday, 19 August 2019
A REQUEST for a new zebra crossing in King’s Road, Henley, will be considered by Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority.
A resident of Baronsmead has asked for the crossing from his street to Ravenscoft Road to protect people crossing the road from speeding drivers.
The town council has said this may not be possible due to the bends in the road and the loss of parking spaces.
