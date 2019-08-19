Teenager attends World Scout Jamboree in America

A TEENAGER from Henley represented the UK at the World Scout Jamboree in America.

Maud Moorcroft-Towers, 14, was one of the 5,000 scouts from the UK that joined 40,000 others at the skills and adventure festival in West Virginia.

The jamboree, which ran from July 23 to August 2, was opened by UK chief scout Bear Grylls and had the theme of “Unlock a new world”, focusing on how we can create a sustainable world together.

It offered young people the chance to learn new skills that they could use in other aspects of their life and taste adventure.

They tested their leadership and teamwork skills and found out about different cultures from around the world.

Activities included scuba diving, skateboarding, the longest zip line course in the world and the second highest man-made climbing wall.

Maud said: “As well as doing adventurous activities, it’s important to learn about cultures.

“The jamboree has been eye-opening — I’ve met people from as far away as Japan and Taiwan.

“Here, it doesn’t matter who you are, what you believe in or where you come from, you can be friends no matter what.

“It’s also so cool what you can learn about communication when you want to speak to people who don’t share your language.”

The jamborees are held every four years.

Mr Grylls said: “They are incredible festivals of peace, friendship and adventure.”