Bigger layby

PLANS to extend the layby in Greys Road, Henley, by Gillotts Corner Field, have been approved in principle.

However, the town council wants to explore alternative schemes that cost less than the £29,500 estimate.

The layby is used mainly by people walking their dogs in the field.

