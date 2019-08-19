Bigger layby

DOES John Howell know something we don’t? A ... [more]
Monday, 19 August 2019
PLANS to extend the layby in Greys Road, Henley, by Gillotts Corner Field, have been approved in principle.
However, the town council wants to explore alternative schemes that cost less than the £29,500 estimate.
The layby is used mainly by people walking their dogs in the field.
19 August 2019
