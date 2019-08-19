Vandals sorry

DOES John Howell know something we don’t? A ... [more]
Monday, 19 August 2019
THREE planters at the Three Horseshoes in Reading Road, Henley, were vandalised last week.
The culprits ripped flowers out of the trays lining the pub’s western wall which faces on to Harpsden Road.
Landlord Nigel Rainbow said those responsible had since come forward to apologise and pay for the damage.
19 August 2019
More News:
Five decades of achievements by Norman Radley
1962 Founder member, Goring Gap Players 1965-1999 ... [more]
Station plaque to honour community campaigner
A PLAQUE was unveiled at Goring station to honour ... [more]
POLL: Have your say