Yellow peril

Monday, 19 August 2019
RESIDENTS of South Oxfordshire wanting to vote in future elections must respond to a form being sent out this by the district council month.
The yellow letter asks householders to confirm details of all those over the age of 16. Those who fail to do so could face a fine of up to £1,000.
For more information, visit householdresponse.com/
southandvale
19 August 2019
