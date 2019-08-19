Monday, 19 August 2019

Back in swim

ENTRIES for next year’s Club to Pub Swim have opened.

The participants have to swim 1.5km from Henley Rowing Club to the Angel on the Bridge pub in Riverside.

The seventh annual race will be held on July 25, starting at 6.45pm. Finishers receive a bottle of beer and a medal, which doubles as a bottle opener, at the finish.

Entrants must be over 18 and entry costs £47.50. For more information, visit
henleyswim.com/events/
club-to-pub

