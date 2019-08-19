Back in swim

DOES John Howell know something we don’t? A ... [more]
Monday, 19 August 2019
ENTRIES for next year’s Club to Pub Swim have opened.
The participants have to swim 1.5km from Henley Rowing Club to the Angel on the Bridge pub in Riverside.
The seventh annual race will be held on July 25, starting at 6.45pm. Finishers receive a bottle of beer and a medal, which doubles as a bottle opener, at the finish.
Entrants must be over 18 and entry costs £47.50. For more information, visit
henleyswim.com/events/
club-to-pub
