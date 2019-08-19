Monday, 19 August 2019

Holiday bins

CHANGES will be made to bin collections in South Oxfordshire following the August bank holiday.

South Oxfordshire District Council says there will be no waste collections on Monday, August 26 and all bins will then be emptied a day later than usual that week.

This includes households which normally have their bins emptied on a Friday as crews will be working on Saturday, August 31 to catch up.

