Hospital parking 'disaster' threat

URGENT action must be taken to resolve the lack of parking enforcement at Townlands Memorial Hospital in Henley, says John Howell.

Patients are being forced to use public car parks and walk to the hospital off York Road because the car park there is being routinely abused by shoppers and town centre workers who fill it up.

The problem has arisen since enforcement company Smart Parking lost its contract a year ago and was then ordered off the site in April.

The company had faced repeated calls to be sacked following scores of complaints by patients and their relatives about unfair fines, as highlighted by the Henley Standard’s Not Very Smart Parking campaign.

NHS Property Services, which owns the hospital site, said it was negotiating a contract with a national car parking management provider to run health service car parks across the country but an announcement has still not been made.

Now Henley MP Mr Howell is demanding action. He said: “It’s clearly unacceptable that we should swing between an aggressive over-provision and no provision at all. It’s supposed to be a hospital car park and there are people with greater need than simply doing their shopping or parking to do other things.

“I’m going to write to NHS Property Services to say, ‘for God’s sake, get your finger out’.

“It just destroys the purpose of the hospital if people who need it can’t access it.”

NHS Property Services also said it would appoint an interim provider but this has not happened.

Mr Howell said: “They need to get on with finding a solution because we can’t go on with a car park that’s being abused and there needs to be enforcement there in order to make sure it’s available to people who need it.

“They are at great risk of pulling disaster out of this when they should be pulling out success.

“The solution is a parking system that is intelligible to people bearing in mind they are at their most vulnerable when they go to hospital. It needs to be simple to use and simple to enforce. I’m not in favour of an interim solution. I think this is another reason for delay in the system — what we need is a proper solution.

“I’m prepared to take this to a ministerial level.”

Town councillor Ian Reissmann, chairman of the Townlands Steering Group, said Henley Town Council had offered to work with NHS Property Services and suggested using wardens in the interim.

The council employs two traffic wardens on behalf of Oxfordshire County Council to manage on-street parking in Henley.

Councillor Reissmann said: “I’m sure there’s something that could be done and we’d very much like NHS Property Services to come to Henley and talk to us.

“It doesn’t seem right to allow the current situation to drag that on.

“It is clear that the while Smart Parking were on site there were enough spaces for patients and staff to park there, which is clearly something that needs to happen.

“But it’s equally obvious that in the long gap since Smart Parking left, the car park is full from 9am and patients and staff are finding it really diffiicult.

“Patients have to park some distance away and walk when they are not necessarily able to do so.

“Staff have difficulty parking there and, more importantly, they have to spend time reassuring patients.”

Smart also lost its contract to monitor the car park for the neighbouring Bell and Hart surgeries following scores of similar complaints.

It used automatic number plate recognition cameras to log vehicles using the car park.

Visitors had to enter their car registration number using a keypad at reception to receive free parking but many patients, some of them elderly, were issued with fines of up to £160 despite following the rules and threatened with bailiffs and even court action.

The company was employed by the GP surgeries in April 2017 due to concern about the abuse of their car park.

It is understood the surgeries have chosen not to be part of the new hospital scheme.

NHS Property Services has said it is close to announcing a new national car parking operator.

A spokesman said: “We regret the length of time it has taken to bring about a suitable solution.”