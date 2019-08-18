Outdoor clothing chain to move in

AN outdoor clothing company is to open a shop in Henley.

Mountain Warehouse is to take over the Paperchase card and gift store in Bell Street which will cease trading on Monday after almost seven years.

The company, which was founded in 1997 and has more than 330 stores in the UK, Europe, New Zealand and North America, is understood to have agreed a five-year lease on the unit.

However, there is already opposition to its plans for an illuminated fascia sign.

The Henley Society, an amenities campaign group, said the company should refer to the traditional shopfront design guide issued by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, which discourages the use of illuminated fascias.

Speaking at a meeting of Henley Town Council’s planning commitee, Councillor Donna Crook said: “I’m really happy this shop is being filled straight away so we do not have an empty shop, but there’s a problem because the sign is illuminated.”

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said: “It’s great the shop is being refilled but read the design guide.”

Mayor Ken Arlett, who chairs the committee, said: “I’m surprised people do not read the design guide before they put in applications. It’s just unfortunate.”

The district council is due to make decision on the application by September 3.

Paperchase opened in December 2012 when it replaced the former Clintons Cards store.

A spokeswoman for the company said its closure was part of a company restructure of its outlets.

Meanwhile, another shop unit which has been empty for more than a decade is set to be transformed into an art gallery.

The former Hearn of Henley shoe shop in Market Place has undergone structural repairs and refurbishment in order to make it useable again.

The Henley Standard understands that a new lease was due to be signed by the gallery owner this week.