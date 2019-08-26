Extension objection

A MAN has submitted new plans for a single storey rear extension at a house in Gravel Hill, Henley.

Michael Sharp was criticised by town councillors when he first submitted an application in January.

They said the extension would be unneighbourly and overbearing and would create light pollution.

They also had concerns about the historic integrity of the medieval property and damage to the fabric of the building.

Mr Sharp has amended his plans by removing the proposed roof lights at the back of the property.

But next door neighbour Sue James has objected, saying this was the only change.

She said: “It’s a very unneighbourly plan.

“The neighbour wishes to extend his kitchen by building over my courtyard. To build an 8ft or 10ft single storey extension would completely block my light.

“I think an extension would be overbearing, intensive and enclosing on my house. It would adversely impact on my quality of life.”

The town council planning committee has objected again on the same grounds.

South Oxforshire District Council will decide the application.