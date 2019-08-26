Monday, 26 August 2019

Open vineyard

FAIRMILE Vineyard in Henley is to hold a series of open days next month.

These will be on September 7, 21 and 22 from 10am to 5pm.  Guests can meet the owners and sample the wine. Tours are available to book for groups of more than six.

For more information, email cheers@fairmilevine
yard.co.uk

