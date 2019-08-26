‘Horrible’ toilets ripe for refurb

A MEETING has been held to discuss the long-delayed refurbishment of the public toilets in Greys Road car park in Henley.

Town councillors Stefan Gawrysiak and Ken Arlett have criticised South Oxfordshire District Council for failing to carry out the overhaul it announced in February 2013.

The pair, who are also district councillors, met district council leader Sue Cooper and David Rouane, cabinet member for the environment, at the toilets earlier this month.

Councillor Gawrysiak said: “They admitted the toilets were not good and were smelly and horrible. They didn’t actually commit to saying ‘we’re going to get them done’ — they have got to look at the budget for next year.”

He said the facilities were not a good advertisement for Henley but added: “I was satisfield they recognised there was an issue.”

The £120,000 project was expected to be completed in March 2014 and was to be similar to the improvements carried out at the King’s Road car park five years earlier.That entire block was demolished and replaced with a £100,000 facility.

Cllr Rouane says that other projects have had to take priority over the years.

