Flood talks

Monday, 26 August 2019
A PUBLIC meeting on the Environment Agency’s plans to develop flood defences in Caversham will be held on Thursday.
The plans include installing flood walls and embankments at a cost of up to £30 million.
Opponents claim this will “destroy” a play area and threaten trees and hedges.
The meeting will take place by the footbridge in Christchurch Meadows from 11.30am to 2.30pm.
