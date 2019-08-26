Lodge gifts

THE Shiplake lodge of the Freemasons has donated £600 to the Samaritans.

The group presented a cheque to charity representative Cliff Rance at its meeting at the Henley Masonic Centre in Reading Road, Henley, on Monday.

After a raffle and personal donations, another £320 was given to a friend and colleague of Pc Andrew Harper, who was killed while on duty in Sulhamstead last week, for his family.