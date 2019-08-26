Firm pays £150,000 to woman after ombudsman ruling

A WEALTH management company in Henley has paid up to £150,000 to a woman for giving her “unsuitable” pension advice.

Courtiers Investment Services in Hart Street was told to compensate her by the financial ombudsman.

Tracie Bennison, 56, from Tiverton in Devon, was advised to transfer pension benefits she held in an occupational pension scheme to a new scheme when she took a new job in 1998.

The ombudsman said the future benefits from the new pension were not guaranteed.

Mrs Bennison was living in Bracknell when she left her role as a senior lending officer at Barclays Bank and joined Symbol Technologies, a worldwide manufacturer and supplier of mobile data capture and delivery equipment, in Winnersh.

Her new employer arranged for her to receive advice about joining its pension scheme from Courtiers.

She was advised to join the new scheme, although she decided against making any personal contributions.

In 16 years of work, she had accrued benefits in her Barclays’ final salary pension scheme. The estimated benefits at retirement included a pension of more than £16,000 per year.

The transfer value of the occupational pension scheme was around £40,000.

Courtiers obtained a transfer analysis which suggested that an annual return of 7.67 per cent would be needed to match the existing benefits and recommended transferring the occupational pension scheme benefits into the new scheme.

The financial ombudsman’s adjudicator said this advice was “unsuitable”. She did not think there was justification for Mrs Bennison to give up guaranteed benefits accrued over a third of her working life in exchange for non-guaranteed benefits in a money purchase scheme.

Courtiers argued that it was reasonable to expect a yield of 7.67 per cent was achievable at that time and that conditions in 1998 were different to those today.

The firm said there was 25 years of future growth with the potential to exceed the occupational pension scheme benefits and Mrs Bennison was warned of the risks.

Ombudsman Keith Taylor upheld Mrs Bennison’s complaint.

He said: “A transfer from a defined benefit scheme to a pension plan where the eventual benefits depend on investment performance carries a risk that the resulting pension will be less.

“The quotations provided to Mrs Bennison did show that the future benefits from the new pension were not guaranteed.

“Courtiers determined that to match the benefits that had been accrued in the occupational pension scheme the transfer value offered would have to increase at a rate of 7.67 per cent.

“This was at the time close to the middle assumption that a firm had to use when producing pension illustrations — nine per cent.

“However, I think it’s important to note that the purpose of transferring would be to have greater benefits payable on retirement so the transfer value would have had to increase at a rate of more than 7.67 per cent to ensure that the benefits after transfer were greater than the benefits being given up.

“While this transaction took place outside the period covered by the industry-wide pension review, the regulator was still publishing investment returns to be assumed when determining the level of any redress that was payable following a missale.

“In late 1998 the yield that the regulator published for redress calculations with the same term to retirement was 7.5 per cent.

“So to improve on the guaranteed benefits Mrs Bennison would have needed higher growth and I think this indicates there was significant risk with the transfer.

“Mrs Bennison was single and just starting a new job. She didn’t own her own home and had little, if any, investment experience.

“I’m not satisfied that she was in a position to, or should have been advised to, take the degree of risk the transfer posed.

“The accrued pension was Mrs Bennison’s sole private pension provision, which would provide guaranteed benefit, in favour of this new pension, which carried no guarantees.

“In my opinion the advice was not suitable. I’m satisfied that Mrs Bennison should not have been advised to transfer from the occupational pension scheme and should have been told to leave those benefits in place.”

Mr Taylor said he required Courtiers to pay Mrs Bennison compensation up to a maximum of £150,000.

Mrs Bennison said: “I would never have dreamed that this company could have got the pension transfer advice so very wrong.

“You expect that when a big company like Symbol employs an independent company to come in they’ll give you professional advice and that it will be in your best interests.

“The point I want to get out is that even though people think they are getting professional advice, perhaps you need a second opinion. I was just extremely naive at the time.”

A Courtiers spokesman said: “In 2018, Mrs Bennison referred a complaint relating to pension transfer advice given in the Nineties to the Financial Ombudsman Service.

“Following an extensive review, the FOS upheld Mrs Bennison’s complaint, making the maximum money award of £150,000.

“Courtiers co-operated with the FOS in accordance with decisions made and rules in effect at that time.”