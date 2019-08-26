A hundred years ago...

THE sixth annual athletic sports of the county constabulary were held in the beautiful grounds of the Manor House at Headington this week and, despite several other counter attractions, there was a capital attendance. Notwithstanding the great heat, the contests were all keenly fought and the entries were good.

The 1st Henley scout troop chose Aldermaston Park for the victory camp where 10 most delightful days were spent under canvas. This well-known spot would be hard to beat, being ideal for a scout camp with the private lake for a bathing place, which is so essential in the life of a Henley boy.

At a meeting of Wokingham Rural District Council a request was received that, in view of the dust caused on Station Road, Henley, by motor traffic, the road should be treated with tarmac. The council was accused of being about 50 years behind the times but the chairman said that if people wanted electric light and pavements they should live somewhere else.