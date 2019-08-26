Monday, 26 August 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Fifty years ago...

AFTER more than three years of selling their wares from a temporary accommodation, the Henley committee of Oxfam watched their own shop being opened by the Mayor. Judging by the initial rush to buy, which was reminiscent of a rummage sale, the shop should do very well.

Derek Healey, from Wargrave, flew to Canada on Monday to take up the post of lecturer of music at Victoria University in British Columbia. His compositions for piano and organ have recently gained recognition and his “Festus” for organ brought an invitation to play at St Andrew’s Church in Ontario. The Canadian Broadcasting Company also gave him commissions.

A tug-of-war was a welcome addition to the annual Binfield Health and District Flower Show and proved very popular with the crowds. All the usual attractions were also there, from the bottle stall to the bowling for ham, and the weather stayed fine.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33