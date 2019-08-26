Fifty years ago...

AFTER more than three years of selling their wares from a temporary accommodation, the Henley committee of Oxfam watched their own shop being opened by the Mayor. Judging by the initial rush to buy, which was reminiscent of a rummage sale, the shop should do very well.

Derek Healey, from Wargrave, flew to Canada on Monday to take up the post of lecturer of music at Victoria University in British Columbia. His compositions for piano and organ have recently gained recognition and his “Festus” for organ brought an invitation to play at St Andrew’s Church in Ontario. The Canadian Broadcasting Company also gave him commissions.

A tug-of-war was a welcome addition to the annual Binfield Health and District Flower Show and proved very popular with the crowds. All the usual attractions were also there, from the bottle stall to the bowling for ham, and the weather stayed fine.