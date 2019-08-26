Twenty five years ago...

TERRIFIED squawks from six pet birds saved two people’s lives when fire broke out at a house near Henley on Saturday night. The noise was enough to wake 30-year-old housekeeper Juliet Cunningham as toxic fumes began to grip the building. She managed to alert a friend before they staged a dramatic escape through a first floor bedroom window at the house in Fawley.

Council officers responsible for the controversial GDS buyout are to be pressed to explain their actions at a public meeting. Mayor Penny Aird has offered to chair the session to give residents the full story behind the paint-for-parking deal. District council chairman Margaret Day said ongoing and sensitive land negotiations prevented some information being released.

Patients have been returning to Wallingford Hospital to discover the building has been given its own treatment. One of the biggest improvements will be the enlarged casualty unit, a far cry from the old cramped and almost inaccessible upstairs room.