Ten years ago...

TENS of thousands of pop fans will descend on Henley this weekend for the Rewind festival. Organisers are expecting 30,000 people at Temple Island Meadows for the biggest Eighties music event in the world. The line-up includes Carol Decker, who lives in Henley, Kim Wilde, Rick Astley, Bananarama and Billy Ocean.

Two students hope to climb Britain’s three highest peaks to raise money for charities close to their hearts. Jonny Hawkins and Tim Harper, both 20, plan to hitch-hike the 678 miles between each place and complete the challenge in a week. They are raising money for the Sue Ryder Care hospice at Nettlebed, where Mr Harper’s grandfather was cared for, and Cancer Research UK.

Plans to turn Henley’s old police station into a restaurant are being opposed by town councillors. Developer DAM Estates wants to renovate the Grade II listed building in Market Place, providing two houses and two upper-level flats as well as the restaurant. Members of the town council’s planning committee said the location was “totally unsuitable”.