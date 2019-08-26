Monday, 26 August 2019

Hawks in foul play

FANS of the Henley Hawks will get another chance to see some familiar faces in Midsomer Murders on Monday evening.

The episode of the ITV crime drama features Hawks’ prop Brad Cook and former fly-half Joe Butler, who play for the fictional side Causton Lions.

DCI John Barnaby, played by Neil Dudgeon, relives his former sporting glory when a death at the local rugby club sends him and his sidekick DS Jamie Winter (Nick Hendrix) into a muddle of rucks, grudges and romance.

Let’s hope the Hawks’ season opener against Sutton & Epsom on September 7 has less foul play than the episode, which was first broadcast in May.

