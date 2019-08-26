Monday, 26 August 2019

Roll up for regatta

TICKETS are still available for this year’s Henley Regatta for the Disabled.

The 10th annual event will be held at Phyllis Court Club, off Marlow Road, next Saturday from 10am.

Children and adults with disabilities are invited to take part in activities on land and in the water. A highlight is the Bell Boat racing in which teams of able and disabled people compete.

Other attractions include a climbing wall, inflatables, a Punch and Judy show, an interactive zoo, free boat trips, trade stands, refreshments and music.

Entry is £5 (carers and under-fours go free). Tickets can be bought on the day.

