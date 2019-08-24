Woman disputes £220 bill for husband’s transport to and from care home

AN elderly woman was threatened with debt collectors after refusing to pay a £220 charge to transport her disabled husband 1.3 miles twice.

Maureen Turner says she is willing to pay Oxfordshire County Council but is disputing the size of the bill, which she claims was originally £70.

The council says the charge was higher as it related to a bank holiday weekend but it failed to communicate this properly.

Mrs Turner, 80, lives in Vicarage Road, Henley, with her husband Edward, 83, who has suffered three major strokes and receives four visits a day from carers.

The charge dates back to late April and early May when she had a two-week holiday in Australia to celebrate her birthday with her brother Robert while her husband was cared for at the Chiltern Court Care Centre, off York Road.

The bill was to take Mr Turner to the home in a minibus and then bring him home again on Saturday, May 4 at the end of the fortnight.

Mrs Turner says that when she first approached the council she was quoted £70 and she made a note of the figure on her calendar to remind her. She says she would never have agreed to the arrangement if she had been quoted £220, which the council demanded in a letter about a month after she had returned from her trip.

She then received another letter from the council warning that debt collectors could be sent to her home.

Mrs Turner said: “I think it is a flaw that they never sent me a letter confirming the price. If I had a quote, I would have been able to say something. I thought at the time that £70 was a lot but for the convenience it was fair enough.

“I just think that £220 is a bit of a rip-off. I go to the Royal Berkshire Hospital and use Henley Volunteers and they only charge £10.

“If they can do it, what is wrong with Oxfordshire County Council? I have tried and failed to call them many times and now they are sending me letters. It is annoying because they are making it sound like I don’t want to pay. I do want to pay, but I don’t want to pay £220.

“And now I am getting threatening letters. I try to pay my bills but we are not millionaires; we only have our pensions. We haven’t got a magic money tree in the garden.

“I am not scared because I have done nothing wrong. I am just refusing to pay a ridiculous bill, which I never agreed to in the first place. I would have argued it out beforehand if I had known.”

Mrs Turner said she would be willing to pay as much as £100 to resolve the dispute but the council had demanded the full payment of £220.

A council spokesman said: “The quote of £70 was for a single trip and not a return journey, which would be £220 due to the bank holiday weekend.

“It would appear that this information was not communicated fully either verbally or in writing between both parties.

“In the circumstances, we will continue to work with the service user to resolve the matter.

“In general terms, when there are unpaid invoices, debt recovery will become involved.

“However ,we can confirm that in this instance a block has been put on the debt recovery process while this dispute is being resolved.”