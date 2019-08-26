Monday, 26 August 2019

Beer festival

A BEER festival will be held at Henley Rugby Club on September 21.

The third annual event, which starts at noon and is free to attened, will include beers provided by Loddon Brewery in Dunsden Green. 

There will also be live entertainment, including the star of ITV’s The Voice, Adam Isaac and various food outlets.

The Hawks will play Bournemouth at 3pm on the day.

