Take a break for a new perspective

AUGUST — traditionally the month for going on our summer holidays — is already three-quarters of the way through.

Perhaps we feel a little wistful if we don’t have an August holiday planned and friends and family disappear for theirs while being happy for them when they return, glowing and refreshed.

However, we all need the chance, if possible, to stop for a while, slow down and rest, read something different perhaps, and, if possible, go somewhere where we can get a new perspective on our situation.

This year I have just returned from a week’s holiday in the Cotswolds, which, though only in the next-door county, revealed some places where one seemed to enter into another world.

Appropriately, one of the Bible verses which happened to be in my reading for that week was Jesus saying to his disciples, “Come apart into a desert place and rest awhile…” (Matthew 6:31).

Away from the crowds and alone with Jesus, the disciples had the opportunity to ask Him how they should pray.

The prayer He taught them, which has come down to us through two millennia as The Lord’s Prayer, gave the world a new perspective on God and how to pray to Him.

While I was on holiday, I climbed up the very interesting Broadway Tower – an 18th century folly designed and built by Capability Brown and James Wyatt, with connections to William Morris, Dante Gabriel Rossetti and Edward Byrne-Jones.

Being the highest point in the Cotswolds, it was used as a vital lookout post by the Royal Observatory Corps in the two world wars and from it one can see 16 counties over a radius of 62 miles, from the Welsh mountains in the west to Buckinghamshire in the east, for example. A different perspective, indeed, from the top!

It is surprising, perhaps, how often a little time spent in thought and prayer to wonder how God sees the particular situation we are in can often give us a new insight and even strengthen our courage and perseverance in it, especially if we have physically been able to get away from it as well.

So whether we are staying at home this August, or visiting the ends of the earth, in giving ourselves the opportunity to sit quietly, contemplate something beautiful, and draw near to God in whatever way we understand Him, we can expect to be lifted up and given a fresh perspective to help us face whatever lies ahead.