Second attempt to build care home on old youth centre site

A SECOND attempt is being made to build a care home on the former Henley youth centre site.

B & M Care, which bought the site off Deanfield Avenue in 2015, has submitted a new planning application after its last one was rejected on appeal in December.

A planning inspector said the development shouldn’t go ahead because of the severe housing shortage in the Henley area.

This time the company has proposed building 10 one-bedroom “affordable” flats alongside a care home with 56 beds instead of the 65 originally proposed.

The site was earmarked for 23 ordinary homes in the Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan, of which 10 were to be affordable.

B&M Care says its new proposal will meet this need while also satisfying the growing demand for care for the elderly.

The application says: “The proposed care home building has been carefully designed to sit within the plot having regard to adjacent protected trees, street scene, common boundaries and adjacent properties. It is the intention of the applicant to develop and provide a fully compliant 21st century care home for the elderly, particularly those who may have dementia.”

The home would have a dedicated dementia care wing and low-level dementia care beds and residential care beds as well as a “dementia garden”.

A needs assessment submitted with the application shows a “significant shortfall” of elderly care home spaces in Henley.

It says there will be an unmet need in the catchment area equivalent to 222 bed spaces and the home would meet only 18.9 per cent of this need.

An affordable housing statement says: “The affordable housing is proposed in response to discussions with the local authority and concerns raised by the Henley and Harpsden joint neighbourhood plan steering group.

“Based on the 23 dwellings allocated on the site, the 40 per cent affordable housing provision generates a requirement for 9.2 affordable dwellings, which has been rounded up by the applicant to 10.

“As such, the proposals enable the application site to be developed to provide essential specialist accommodation for older people alongside affordable housing units in line with the neighbourhood plan.”

The application proposes 30 car parking spaces, including 10 for the flats, 16 cycle spaces and two disabled spaces.

It says the home would employ 22 full-time and 22 part-time staff.

Ian Sloan, chief executive of B & M Care, told a meeting of Henley Town Council’s neighbourhood plan committee last month that the flats would be sold to a social housing provider on the condition that they remained available for rent in perpetuity.

Eight would accommodate a couple and the other two would only be suitable for a single person.

Access would be via the youth centre land, which was previously owned by the Thamesfield Youth Association, rather than a plot next to the public bridleway which the company bought from Thames Water at the same time.

Mr Sloan said the neighbourhood plan was at an early stage when B & M Care bought the land and the company was unaware how important it would become.

The document became a legally binding aspect of South Oxfordshire District Council’s planning policy when it was passed at a referendum in 2016.

The district council said B&M’s original plan would exacerbate an existing housing shortage in Henley and Harpsden.

The company argued there was “no real conflict” with the plan as the care places would go to local people so would offset the area’s quota.

It said residents would sell their homes before moving in, freeing those up for younger buyers.

It also said the council should not have followed the plan “slavishly”.

The district council is due to make a decision on the application by November 12.