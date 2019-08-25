Henley street shut after fire at spa

A STREET in the centre of Henley was shut for about a hour after firefighters were called to tackle a blaze.

Four crews attended the incident at Kubu Spa in Bell Street, where a tumble dryer had caught alight, at about 10.45am on Saturday (Aug 24).

Staff emptied two foam extinguishers into the device but it was still smouldering so the firefighters dragged it out into the road and blasted it with their hoses. The fire was quickly extinguished and the road reopened just before midday.

