Young man's body found in river

THE body of a young man has been pulled from Marsh Lock in Henley.

Mill Lane was closed early on Wednesday after the emergency services responded to reports at around 6.35am.

Police, fire engines and search and rescue teams were working at the scene all morning.

A spokesman for the force confirmed that the body of a 24-year-old man had been located.

The man's next of kin have been informed and the death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

A closure was in place on Mill Lane towards the end of the road and the footpath between Marsh Lock and Shiplake was also shut.