Wednesday, 28 August 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Young man's body found in river

Young man's body found in river

THE body of a young man has been pulled from Marsh Lock in Henley.

Mill Lane was closed early on Wednesday after the emergency services responded to reports at around 6.35am.

Police, fire engines and search and rescue teams were working at the scene all morning.

A spokesman for the force confirmed that the body of a 24-year-old man had been located.

The man's next of kin have been informed and the death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious. 

A closure was in place on Mill Lane towards the end of the road and the footpath between Marsh Lock and Shiplake was also shut.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33