Pianist at St Mary’s

Monday, 02 September 2019
PIANIST Edward Chilvers will perform at St Mary’s Church in Henley on October 26 from 7.30pm.
He will be playing new pieces from his forthcoming release, along with his Etudes, improvisations and a few surprises.
Tickets are £12 (conc £8) from www.ticketsource.co.uk
02 September 2019
