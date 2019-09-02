Effortless and easy form of exercise is poetry in motion

TAI CHI is an effortless and easy way to exercise, ideal for older people and those who have existing health problems.

Research has shown that tai chi is of extraordinary benefit to both body and mind, enhancing flexibility, mobility, balance, strength, blood circulation, lung functioning and much more besides. It is meditation in movement, calming and strengthening the mind, the perfect antidote to stress.

Tai chi also teaches us to adopt a set of principles in our everyday activities in order to cultivate good health all day long.

Being more mindful and aware of our actions, how we carry ourselves, how we stand, walk and sit for example, can help to prevent falls and keep us in a more constant state of wellbeing.

In partnership with Abingdon and Witney College adult learning, the Three Treasures School of Tai Chi is running a class specifically for the over-50s in Henley.

This will take place weekly on Thursdays at the YMCA Hall in Dawson Road from 11.15am to 12.45pm, starting on September 19.

Classes are also running in Wallingford, Watlington, and Steventon.

For more information, visit the school’s website at www.threetresurestaiji.co.uk or contact tutor Alan Baker on (01491) 200471 or 07971 261696. Alternatively, email taichialan@gmail.com