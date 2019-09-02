Monday, 02 September 2019

Knit ’n’ nibble

AUTHOR James McIntosh will give a talk in Henley on Thursday.

The baker, knitter and writer of Knit and Nibble will talk about how knitting heled him recover from depression.

He will be appear at Lady Sew and Sew’s fabric and yarn warehouse in Farm Road at 11.30am and again at 2.30pm.

Tickets for a session cost £10, which includes tea or coffee and cake.

To reserve a place, call (01491) 572528 or email info@ladysewandsew.co.uk

