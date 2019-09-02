Regatta for the Disabled celebrates

THE Henley Regatta for the Disabled will return to Phyllis Court Club for the 10th year tomorrow (Saturday).

Children and adults with disabilities are invited to take part in activities on land and in water from 10am to 4.30pm.

Visitors can enjoy free boat rides throughout the day once they have purchased a ticket for £5, while carers and under-fours enter free.

A highlight of the afternoon is the bell boat racing in which teams of able and disabled people compete. Other attractions include a climbing wall, inflatables, a Punch and Judy show, an interactive zoo, trade stands, refreshments and music. Members of theLions and Rotary clubs of Henley will be helping out.

Mike Pooley, a Rotarian and a former chairman and now a fund-raiser for the annual event, hopes there will be a good turnout for the anniversary.

He said: “It is a really good local event and not necessarily just for disabled people. There are wonderful things for the children to do all day long.

“This year we are offering bursaries for disabled people to use Henley leisure centre. Applicants just need to apply through the website and they can use the facilities for a year. It is very important for the disabled people to be able to exercise and use this as a social outlet.”

More than 800 people attended last year’s regatta, which was opened by Henley MP John Howell for the ninth year running.

Mr Pooley said: “It was a great success — the best year we have had as everything came together and the sun shone. Everybody had a very good time and we had lots of compliments. We got 306 people on the river and these included 16 in wheelchairs.”