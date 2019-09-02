Monday, 02 September 2019

Animals show

THE 38th Ewelme Horse Show and Fun Dog Show will be held at Fords Farm on Sunday.

The field will be open from 8am and the dog classes will start at 1pm. All profits will be donated to Therapy Dogs Nationwide.

This year’s show will be dedicated to Diana Younger, who died in a riding accident in January

Mrs Younger, 63, had supported the show for many years and ran the dog show.

The dog show’s championship trophy will now be named after her.

