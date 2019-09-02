Val Barter — November 16, 1925-August 9, 2019

LORNA Valerie Barter, known as “Val” was born in Chiswick on November 16, 1925.

Her father fought in both world wars and her mother ran the American Officers Club in London.

She always regarded herself a “Londoner”, even though she spent 70 years in Henley.

Her early years were interrupted by the outbreak of the Second World War and she was evacuated with her sister “Billie” to Bromley in Kent, which was then “the countryside”.

Part of her youth was spent in Weymouth Mews, near Portland Place, because her father ran the nearby Thermionic Club, which was patronised by iconic BBC reporters.

Val always took these celebrated connections in her stride but would happily regale wartime stories to those who showed an interest.

Just as soon as she was old enough, she joined the WRENs and was assigned to secret operations at the New Bodlian Library in Oxford to prepare plans for the D-Day landings.

Her job was to help collate family holiday photographs of the beaches in preparation for the forthcoming invasion. During that time she came to love the city of Oxford.

She came with her father and mother to Henley after the war ended and immediately embraced the town, which she took to her heart, especially the riverside, living at Phyllis Court exclusively for a short period and using it as a family home before it re-opened.

Her father, Major Douglas Dunn, was appointed club secretary after being demobbed.

Val, meanwhile, ran a photographic studio in Duke Street before meeting Fred, who was to become her husband.

The pair hit it off just after a post-war royal regatta. They were married at St Mary’s Church and remained in Henley all of their married life. Fred was a director of civil engineers Aubrey Watson in Quebec Road.

Val gave up her photographic career to have a family but also started voluntary work, which she continued with until just three weeks before her death on August 9.

She was involved with the Red Cross as a voluntary nurse at the War Memorial Hospital in Harpsden Road. She would assist with the surgical operations carried out there.

Val was a “sister” at Gillotts School and worked voluntarily in the sick room. She was later chairman of the parents’ association and started an annual school fete, which proved very popular.

She wrote and produced numerous church plays, for both Holy Trinity Church and St Mary’s.

She later returned to work as warden of the day centre until retirement. After that she worked voluntarily in the Oxfam bookshop and was their longest-standing volunteer.

In addition Val organised poppy day and raised many thousands of pounds for the Royal British Legion, acquiring a long service medal.

She also hosted foreign crews at Henley Royal Regatta, including this, her final year.

Val was a dog lover and wild bird enthusiast and a regular churchgoer. She was stalwart supporter of Henley Operatic Society and produced Robert and Elizabeth at the Kenton Theatre and acted in many productions over the decades.

Val was an avid short story writer and managed to get published in a women’s magazine.

She will be remembered more recently for whizzing around on her scooter, which she enjoyed because she embraced life to the full right to the end.

The family wish to give special thanks to the staff at Chilterns Court Care Centre, who looked after her fabulously.