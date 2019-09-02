Conmen steal from woman

A WOMAN in her eighties was conned by two men who stole bank cards from her handbag.

Police said she was driving along Phyllis Court Drive in Henley when she was flagged down by the pair who told her there was a problem with her car.

They pretended to fix it but in fact stole the cards, which were later used to withdraw money.

Thames Valley Police have released CCTV images of two men they want to speak to about the incident, which happened on February 2, and are appealing for anyone with information to call them on 101, quoting reference number 43190058896.