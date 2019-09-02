Safety checks

Skip the boy scout leader steps down after 58 years
Monday, 02 September 2019
FREE electric blanket testing will be carried out in Henley on October 23.
Oxfordshire trading standards officers and the fire and rescue service will be at the town hall.
Electric blankets are a significant cause of house fires with 30 per cent of those tested failing.
Safety check appointments must be booked by calling (01865) 895999 or emailing community
engagement@oxfordshire.
gov.uk
02 September 2019
