Ten years ago...

POLICE want to close the White Lotus Sports Bar in Henley. It follows years of complaints by residents about drunkenness and antisocial behaviour in the town centre in the early hours. Thames Valley Police say they are responding by applying for the Hart Street’s club’s licence to be revoked. The force says there have been 12 licensing breaches and more than 40 incidents since the licence was granted.

Ian Fraser is this month’s winner of the Henley Heroes award given by the Standard. The 70-year-old was nominated for helping to look after a 101-year-old neighbour in Peppard. Mr Fraser often does Dinah Payne’s shopping, puts out her bins and carries out odd jobs. He was nominated by Mrs Payne’s live-in carer Wendy Granston, who said: “Whatever goes wrong, Ian is always there to help.”

A rower from Whitchurch Hill has spoken of her “terrifying” experience as part of the first all-female crew to row the Indian Ocean. Sarah Duff, 26, and three shipmates took 79 days to complete the challenge in a 29ft craft, Pura Vida. They were competing in the Indian Ocean Rowing Race to raise money for a cancer charity.