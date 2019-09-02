Fifty years ago...

TWO fire engines and a police car attended a fire that wasn’t on Wednesday evening. Arthur Symonds unknowingly caused the fuss when he set light to some barley stubble on land near the railway bridge in Mill Lane, Henley, causing smoke that could be seen for miles. The fire was quite safe, however, as the edge of the field had been burnt first to prevent the flames from spreading.

Henley Town 1, Amersham Town 0. A good performance by their defence brought Henley Town their second league win on Thursday last week. This writer cannot fathom the reasoning of those spectators who term any victory gained by a side’s defence as “lucky”, yet would not dream of pinning that label on a win gained by the forwards. On this occasion, one would point out that not once did Amersham hit Henley’s woodwork.

Henley children who spent hours riding their bicycles around obstacle courses, learning to give proper traffic signals and absorbing the Highway Code thought it worth the trouble on Wednesday when they collected their National Cycling Proficiency certificates from the Mayor at the town hall.