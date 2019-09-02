Twenty five years ago...

WAITROSE stores will be open to shoppers on a Sunday for the first time this weekend. The Caversham shop will be open from 10am to 4pm but Henley residents will have to wait until Sunday, November 6, when the enlarged Bell Street store has been completed, before they will be able to shop on the Sabbath. Other stores in the town are more reluctant to take advantage of the new Sunday trading laws, which came into effect last weekend. Department stores Facy and McIlroys have no immediate plans for Sunday opening.

Henley could get a three-screen cinema instead of the two originally planned by Waitrose. The additional smaller screen is being planned in response to suggestions from prospective cinema operators.

The family of “friendly fire” victim Major Harry Shapland, from Peppard, are to receive £64,000 compensation from the US government. “Of course it will never bring our son back,” Maj Shapland’s mother Caroline told the Standard. Maj Shapland, 28, of the 1st Bn, the Irish Guards, was killed in April when the UN helicopter he was travelling in was wrongly identified and shot down by American fighters.