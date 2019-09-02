Theory congratulations

Skip the boy scout leader steps down after 58 years
A SCOUT leader is stepping down from front-line ... [more]
Monday, 02 September 2019
CONGRATULATIONS to Henley town councillor Kellie Hinton, who has passed her driving theory test.
She was clearly surprised by her achievement, writing on Twitter: “Can’t believe I did it first try... was not expecting that! Watch out road users... my practical will be next!”
02 September 2019
More News:
Skip the boy scout leader steps down after 58 years
A SCOUT leader is stepping down from front-line ... [more]
Mystery flood has turned woods into ‘Everglades’
THE cause of a flooding problem in woodland at ... [more]
POLL: Have your say