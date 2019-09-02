A hundred years ago...

SHIPLAKE Parish Council has drwan attention to an awkward bend in the road at Shiplake Rise, saying it was dangerous to children going to school. They suggested that a piece of the bank be taken off beyond the White Hart. The chairman remarked that the only accident he remembered was to himself in the early days of motor cars. He was driving along when a car coming round the bend collided with his, throwing him on to the bonnet of the car.

At a recent meeting the question of the repair of a culvert separating the Henley and Thame districts was considered in order to prevent the road flooding. Thame Council was unable to agree to the method proposed by Henley council and suggested one of it own provided Henley Council contributed half the cost, viz. £17 13s. 6d.

In his monthly report, Mr Baker stated that there had been no case of infectious disease in the Henley tural district since the last meeting. With regard to the cottages adversely reported upon many of these were now being put into habitable repair, while in some instances the owners had decided upon pulling them down as it would not pay to do them up.