Body found

THE body of a 24-year-old man was recovered from the Thames at Marsh Lock in Henley on Wednesday.

This followed a search lasting several hours by the emergency services and recsue experts.

Police said the death was being treated as unexplained and the man’s family had been informed.

Mill Lane and the footpath between the lock and Shiplake was closed during the search.

