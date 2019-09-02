Body found

Skip the boy scout leader steps down after 58 years
A SCOUT leader is stepping down from front-line ... [more]
Monday, 02 September 2019
THE body of a 24-year-old man was recovered from the Thames at Marsh Lock in Henley on Wednesday.
This followed a search lasting several hours by the emergency services and recsue experts.
Police said the death was being treated as unexplained and the man’s family had been informed.
Mill Lane and the footpath between the lock and Shiplake was closed during the search.
02 September 2019
More News:
Skip the boy scout leader steps down after 58 years
A SCOUT leader is stepping down from front-line ... [more]
Mystery flood has turned woods into ‘Everglades’
THE cause of a flooding problem in woodland at ... [more]
POLL: Have your say