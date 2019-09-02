Man charged over drug find

A MAN charged in connection with the discovery of a cannabis farm in Sonning Common has appeared in court.

Phan Thang, 43, of no fixed abode, is accused of producing cannabis, a class B controlled drug.

He appeared at Oxford Crown Court on Friday but didn’t enter a plea. He is due to appear again on September 25.

Thang was arrested by police at a property in Baskerville Road on July 24.