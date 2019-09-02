GCSE students defy concerns over ‘harder’ exams

STATE schools in the Henley area have produced a strong set of GCSE results despite concerns about the difficulty of exams.

Many recorded increases in the number of pupils achieving top grades and saw good performances in both English and maths.

This echoed the national picture, where there was a slight increase in the overall pass rate and the percentage of pupils receiving top grades — despite warnings by headteachers that the toughened papers were demoralising some candidates.

It was the second year since the traditional grade boundaries of A* to G were replaced with a number system, with 9 being the highest mark available and 1 the lowest. The old A* and A grades are now split between 9, 8, and 7, while the pass grades of B and C are now 6, 5 and 4.

Many pupils returned to school early on Thursday last week to collect their results and celebrate with their friends before following the tradition of attending Reading Festival over the weekend or going out for a meal with their families.

At Gillotts School in Henley 76 per cent of pupils achieved at least five passes at grade 4 or above, including English and maths compared with 57 per cent last year.

Sixty two per cent achieved grade 5 or above in English and maths, up from 57 per cent last year.

One student achieved 10 grade 9s and another 10 attained 10 grades at 7 or above.

Lulu Broadbent, from Peppard Common, who achieved grade 9 in all 10 of her subjects, said: “It is a pretty good feeling.”

She is going to Sir William Borlase’s Grammar School in Marlow to study maths, further maths, chemistry and physics at A-level.

Lulu said: “I don’t really know what I want to do when I am older, but I am trying to narrow it down.

“Now I am off to Reading Festival with some friends.”

Oliver McKinnon, from Henley, attained seven 9 grades, an 8 and two 7s and is also heading to Sir William Borlase’s Grammar School.

He said: “I have always really enjoyed maths and I will be doing it at A-level. I am also doing history and biology.” Lauren Leach-Scrivens, from Emmer Green, achieved three 9 grades and several 8s and will study history as one of her

A-levels subjects.

She said: “I’m mainly doing it because I want to do human law at university. I am very passionate about equality. I have always been interested in helping people who are less fortunate.

“My family are so proud of me and I think we are going out for a meal.”

Beth Tait-Alexander, from Sonning Common, achieved all 9 grades except for English language and literature for which she was awarded 7s.

She said: “I was very surprised and really happy and a little bit emotional when I opened the envelope.”

Beth said she listened to music while studying, adding: “I was quite chilled out. I just thought to myself, ‘what will be will be’.

“All the teachers have been incredibly supportive. They all just want you to do your best without putting pressure on you.”

Naomi Hahn, from Caversham, achieved a distinction star in child development, a grade 8 in food preparation and nutrition, 7 in both English language and literature and 5s in art, maths and sciences.

She is going on to The Henley College to do health and social care and hopes to go into teaching.

Naomi said: “I felt nervous when I took the exams. Since then I have been pretty peaceful about it.

“The English language result means the most to me because I had to work the hardest for that.

“My celebration is just getting these great results. I know that some people have money given to them or they go out for a meal but for me that didn’t matter.”

Headteacher Catharine Darnton said: “These results will confirm Gillotts as one of the consistently best-performing schools in Oxfordshire.

“This is a consequence of the commitment and hard work of the students and staff. I am very proud of all that the students have achieved and would also like to recognise all the support that students have received from their families.

“Despite the fact that education is about much more than just the results, for the students these grades mean a great deal and stay with them for the rest of their lives.

“The new grading system is definitely more challenging. There is much more content for them to learn and the ability to do some work as coursework has gone in most subjects, so there is lots of pressure on the exams.

“They take about 25 exams over four weeks, which can be a challenge for some people but we try to prepare them for everything they will face.

“As teachers, we take our professional responsibility very seriously. The really big problem is the recruitment of staff. The Government has consistently missed recruitment targets and teacher supply is really drying up.

“We have not got enough teachers coming through the system and so many are leaving early in their career.”

At Langtree School in Woodcote, 81 per cent of pupils obtained at least five passes at grade 4 or higher, including in English and maths, which is a significant improvement on last year’s figure of 74 per cent.

Eighty-two per cent achieved the “basics measure” of a grade 4 in English and maths regardless of their other results while 57 per cent scored at least a 5 in both, which is a school record.

Twenty-seven per cent of all grades awarded were at least a 7.

The top performer was Bella Burbea, of Lycroft Close, Goring, who attained 11 9 grades as well as an A* in further mathematics, which is still marked according to the old scheme.

She will be going to Kendrick School in Reading to study biology, maths and Spanish at A-level.

Bella said: “I’m very happy with these results and also a bit shocked. It took me a while to open the envelope and I had to sit down because I was so nervous but I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw it.

“This year has been really tough, actually — the first half was a lot of fun but then it was six months of working very hard. I’m looking to go on a gap year after sixth form and might study biochemistry after that but nothing is set in stone yet.

“I’m really going to miss Langtree because there’s a brilliant sense of community and we get amazing support from the teachers. The school is quite small so everyone knows each other and I’ve felt very listened to.”

Eve Singleton, from North Stoke, was awarded eight 9 grades, three 8s and an A* and will also be going to the Kendrick School to study English, maths, history and biology at

A-level.

She said: “I’m so pleased because I’d really doubted myself and I’m really glad it went as well as it did.

“Everyone here has put in a lot of hard work, not just those who got 9s and 8s, and all the people I’ve spoken to seem very happy with how they’ve done.”

Danny Harris, also from North Stoke, achieved eight 9 grades, an 8, a 7 and a A*.

He hopes to study maths, further maths, physics and computing at

A-level and to pursue a career in programming.

He said: “I couldn’t believe it when I saw the results and thought the numbers on the page must have meant something else.

“I was really excited when it sank in as I’ve done really well.”

David Carr, of Folly Orchard, Woodcote, achieved two 8 grades, four 7s, a 6, two 5s and a four.

He will be going on to study

A-levels in physics, biology and maths at the Downs School in Compton.

He said: “I’m absolutely chuffed. It was just down to knuckling down — the teachers told me what to do and I got on with it.

“I’ve had a brilliant time here — I’ve had a lot of support and couldn’t criticise anything about it.”

Headteacher Simon Bamford said: “We’re delighted with these excellent results. They are a reflection of the hard work put in by students over many months and are truly deserved.

“Yet again, the staff have gone above and beyond to help the students prepare and they responded by working very hard indeed.

“Many thanks are also due to our parents who have supported their children throughout the process. Most importantly, however, these young people were a joy to work with. Mature, sensitive and supportive of their peers, they are positive role models for our younger students.”

Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School in Sonning Common has not released any overall results.

Ellen Fearnside, 16, from Sonning Common, achieved one 9 grade, one 8, four 7s, two 6s and a 5 and will go to The Henley College to study maths at A-level alongside a triple engineering BTEC.

“I would like to be some sort of engineer,” she said.

“I’m really pleased. I’m really happy with my 9 — I really wasn’t expecting it. My mum thinks it’s fantastic and I’m sending my dad a picture of my results.”

Her mother Christina said: “I’m very proud. She has worked hard in the evenings and at weekends for months and months.

“We are going to see her grandparents up north to celebrate and she might go out with her mates.”

Mahnoor Ahmed, 16, of Queensway, Caversham, achieved three 9 grades, three 8s, two 7s and a 5.

She will study biology, chemistry and maths A-level at Kendrick School in Reading and hopes to study medicine at university.

Mahnoor said: “I worked seriously hard — like really, really hard. I would revise through the lunch breaks and after school until 8pm.

“I’m really pleased because I was waiting quite a long time for the results and thinking about them.”

Her father Taskin said: “I’m extremely proud and happy that she has got such amazing results, especially considering all the hard work she put in.”

Headteacher Moira Green said: “We are very proud of all our students. Everybody, including staff and students, has worked exceptionally hard.

“There have been loads of grade 9s like last year, which is a really impressive achievement, and some really great performances at the higher level.”

At Highdown School in Emmer Green 60.5 per cent of pupils achieved at least five passes at grade 4 or higher, including in English and maths, and the overall pass rate was 73.1 per cent.

Last year, 75 per cent of pupils achieved a grade 4 in English and maths.

Jamie Penn, 16, of Blenheim Road, Caversham, achieved one grade 8, six 7s and three 6s and is staying on to study biology, music and chemistry at A-level.

He said: “I worked as hard as I realistically could and I’m really pleased with my results.

“I want to go to university and I’ve chosen music for A-level because it’s something I’m passionate about. I’m not sure about what I want to do as a career yet.”

Charlie Hayward, 16, of Highmoor Road, Caversham, achieved four 8 grades and six 7s as well as a C in further maths.

He will study A-level chemistry, biology and history at Highdown and is considering studying medicine at university.

Charlie said: “I’m very pleased. I worked really hard and started just before Easter. I was doing about three or four hours a night. In the end the work has all been worth it.” His twin sister Phoebe, attained four grade 8s, a 7, three 6s and a 5 and will stay on to study for

A-levels in psychology, history, art and sociology.

She said: “I’m really pleased. It was a lot of work. My brother and I sometimes did revision together and I did about three or four hours a night from Easter.

“I’m not sure what I want to do for a career but I’m open to trying new things.”

Their mother Tracey said: “I’m very proud. It was nerve-racking to see them opening the envelopes because they are twins.

“Charlie is the youngest, so Phoebe said, ‘he’s always second — let him open his envelope first’.

“We were thrilled with his results and I was a bit worried about Phoebe’s but the headteacher came up and said, ‘don’t worry, they are equally as good’.

“I’m doubly proud of both of them. They have done it and it brought me to tears.”

Headteacher Rachel Cave said: “We are absolutely thrilled with the results because the students have done really, really well. We stopped counting the number who have got all 7s because it’s just such a long list!

“These guys are such a lovely year group and they have all worked so hard. They have done themselves proud.”

At the Piggott School in Wargrave 85 per cent of pupils achieved the benchmark of five or more passes at level 4 or above, including in English and maths, up one percentage point on last year.

Ninety per cent of pupils passed both English and maths at grade 4 or above.

There were 100 per cent pass rates in history, dance, the diploma in digital applications and Chinese.

Aimee Peachey, from Charvil, gained three 9 grades, two 8s, one 7 and two 6s as well as a 9/8 in combined science.

She said: “I’m very happy with my results — they are much better than I expected. I put the work in but I didn’t expect to do this well.”

Joe Page, also from Charvil, achieved five 9 grades, four 8s and two 7s and will stay at the school to study A-levels in English literature, art and geography.

He said: “I’m really pleased mostly — I was expecting a bit higher in English. My parents were really, really pleased.”

Headteacher Darren Gray said: “I am very pleased to announce another outstanding set of GCSE results.

“Our students and staff have worked incredibly hard.

“The vast majority of our students will be returning to study in our sixth form, together with a significant number of external candidates in September. I thank all the teaching and support staff for their continued hard work, dedication and professionalism. Congratulations to all our students on their richly deserved success and thank you to all their parents for their unstinting support.”

At Icknield Community College in Watlington 73 per cent of pupils achieved at least five passes at grade 4 or above, including in English and maths.

The proportion who achieved at least five standard passes was 78 per cent compared with 70 per cent last year.

Jake Maude, from Watlington, gained six 9 grades and three 8s and will now study A-levels at Wallingford School.

He said: “I’m really pleased — I wasn’t expecting these results, to be honest, but I’m really happy.

“The exams were quite tough, especially when you have got two in a day. I started revising in January and it’s great that the work has paid off.”

His friend Edward Reed, also from Watlington, attained two 8 grades, three 5s and two 4s and said: “I feel pretty amazing.”

The pair went on a four-week volunteering trip to Malaysian Borneo during the holidays which helped keep their minds off the impending results.

Edward will now study either

A-levels or a BTEC at The Henley College.

Jake Aspinall, also from Watlington, received one 9 grade, two 8s, three 7s and three 5s.

He said: “I feel relieved and overjoyed. I worked so hard and it has paid off. The workload was massive — there’s a lot of pressure because there’s not much coursework and everything is resting on the exams.”

Jake will study A-levels in geography, physical education and biology at the Royal Grammar School in High Wycombe.

Laura Goulden, also from Watlington, achieved two 8 grades, three 7s, three 6s and a 5.

“It’s pretty solid and I’m pretty happy with all of them,” she said.

“It was mentally and physically draining. It was just revise, revise, revise. I struggled to sleep the night before the results — I kept having dreams about opening them.”

She will study A-levels in history, drama and English literature and language at Lord Williams’s School in Thame.

Isla Robinson, also from Watlington, achieved seven 7 grades, two 6s and a 5 and will now study for a make-up diploma at the City of Oxford College.

She said: “All that work, revising all year and it comes down to a piece of paper with numbers on it that don’t actually mean that much.

“Most of the summer I wasn’t really thinking about the exams — they were a distant memory. I was just enjoying myself until about a week ago when I really started worrying about it.”

Headteacher Mat Hunter said: “I am particularly pleased that our students have performed so well across such a wide range of GCSE subjects.

“This is a testament not only to the hard work of so many students but also to the high quality teaching in all areas of the school.”