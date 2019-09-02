Let’s all co-operate rather than compete

LAST year at about this time I wrote of the pleasure that we all experienced of the rescue of the boys and their teacher, trapped by rising flood levels in the cave that they were exploring, thus closing their escape route. The party was rescued by a group of international cavers, one of whom lost his life. The cavers took part together. The result was a glorious rescue by joint international co-operative action.

This year the picture is very different. We know that we are destroying the world by our way of life and greed. We all have to work together to maintain our lives. This means co-operation, not competition. The danger of not doing this can lead to actions resulting ultimately in wars. This applies to all levels of life from home life to international strife.

We tend to think in terms of ourselves and not the common good across the world. We also think that we must have strong leaders but at the beginning of this “thought” the boys were not rescued by a strong leader but by common action with each taking his part. Some years ago we attended a diocesan conference. The bishop, in his final address, read a poem by Chuck Lathrop entitled In Search of a Round Table.

It is well worth reading in its entirety. Herewith are two short extracts:

“Them and us are unable to gather round for at a round table there are no sides and all are invited to wholeness and to food.

“Round Tabling means no preferred seating, no first and last, no better and no corners for the least of these. Round Tabling being with, a part of, together, and one.”

I’ll conclude with three well-known sayings from the Bible which are applicable:

“If any desire to be first the same shall be last.”

(Mark 9:35).

“Whoever takes the sword to kill, by the sword he is bound to be killed.”

(Rev. 13:10).

“Christ commanded us to love one another as ourselves.”