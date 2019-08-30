Head chef goes it alone

A CHEF from Henley is to launch a new pop-up dining business.

Simon McKenzie has left his role as head chef at the Golden Ball in Lower Assendon and set up his own catering venture.

His first event will be at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road, Henley, on October 5 and will celebrate British game meats with a menu including roast partridge, loin of venison and honeycomb parfait.

Mr McKenzie said: “After 25 years in the restaurant industry, I am now bringing my skills and knowledge to guests on a much more personal level. I will be running monthly themed pop-up events, where I will host an interactive masterclass to show how each dish is prepared before all the guests sit down to enjoy the meal together.

“After welcome drinks, guests will take a seat in the kitchen, where I will take them through more interesting elements of cooking a Michelin standard three-course dinner. We will also be using some fun kitchen kit, including foam guns and pressure cookers.”

He will also offer at-home dining with everything from canapés to a seven-course menu.

The chef will cook at your home and discuss techniques as he attempts to make fine dining a more approachable and intimate experience.