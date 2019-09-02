GPs giving up spaces to help solve parking crisis

STAFF at Henley’s GP surgeries are giving up parking spaces in order to make more available to patients.

About 12 doctors and staff at the Hart and Bell Surgeries are parking elsewhere in the town, including the King’s Road car park, to enable more availability at their car park.

In April 2017 the surgeries employed Smart Parking to enforce parking at their car park to stop it being abused by shoppers.

But within a few months the contract was cancelled following scores of complaints from patients and their relatives about unfair fines.

Smart also enforced parking at the neighbouring Townlands Memorial Hospital but was sacked and then ordered off the site in April following similar complaints, as highlighted by the Henley Standard’s Not Very Smart Parking campaign.

There is currently no enforcement at either car park, resulting in claims that patients are being forced to use public car parks and walk to the hospital off York Road because the car park there is being routinely abused by shoppers and town centre workers.

However, Dr Philip Unwin, senior partner at the Hart Surgery, said it was trusting people to be sensible when using its car park.

He said: “We have just trusted people will be sensible and give any parking spaces to elderly and sick people when required.

“Certainly, a lot of the doctors and staff try to park elsewhere, if possible, to give the maximum number of spaces to patients.

“It’s not ideal — we know that it would be better if the car park was twice as big.

“Actually, in the last six to nine months, we have had very few complaints about the car park. People, as a rule, are extremely thoughtful and kind and they don’t park there unless they need to.

“A lot of people now walk up from the Waitrose (King’s Road) car park, which makes a huge difference to us.”

Dr Unwin said the surgeries were “better off” without Smart Parking after having their “fingers burnt”.

“At the moment we’re just quite happy going along as we do,” he said.

Smart used automatic number plate recognition cameras to log vehicles using the car park at the hospital.

Visitors had to enter their car registration number using a keypad at reception to receive free parking but many patients, some of them elderly, were issued with fines of up to £160, despite following the rules, and threatened with bailiffs and even court action.

NHS Property Services, which owns the hospital site, has said it is close to announcing a new car parking operator to run health service car parks across the country, including Townlands, but an announcement has still not been made.

It also said it would appoint an interim provider but this has not happened.

Henley MP John Howell has said urgent action must be taken to resolve the lack of parking enforcement at the hospital.